Kenya’s anti-doping agency announced several doping cases on Monday.

In all 20 Kenyan track and field athletes are suspected of doping, a writer about Olympic sports said on Monday Inside The Game website. The shelves were announced by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK).

If the b-samples are also positive, the athletes will be banned from competition.

Among those suspected of doping are, among others, the Kenyan 800 meter champion Jarinter Mwasya3,000m under-20 World Cup silver medalist Zena Jemutai and a sprinter Samuel Imetawhose 100m time of 9.94 last February was considered surprising.

International Athletics (WA) did not officially accept Imeta’s time due to technical problems, but Imeta was already considered Kenya’s second best sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala in addition.

Several prohibited substances were found in Mwasya’s sample, such as erythropoietin or epo. Jemutai’s sample contained triamcinolone, which is used to treat joint diseases.

Inside The Game notes that recent doping cases reflect the depth of Kenya’s doping problem and cast a shadow over the results of other Kenyan athletes.

The Kenya Athletics Federation has promised to tackle the doping problem together with the Athletics International Doping Investigation Unit (AIU). The Kenyan government has promised five million dollars in support for anti-doping work.