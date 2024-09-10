Rome – The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has not appealed against the tennis player Jannik Sinner for the Clostebol case. Agi learned this from world anti-doping sources. The deadline for appealing was midnight yesterday, September 9, 2024.

Already in the hours following the news of a previous positive doping test – very low percentage of Clostebol – and the consequent acquittal of the world number 1 in tennis, Wada had made it clear that it would not appeal against the decision of the Itia, the international agency for the integrity of tennis. This latter body had deemed Sinner “not guilty” of doping. Following the Italian tennis player’s positive test, both athletic trainer Umberto Ferrara and physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi were fired from the staff.