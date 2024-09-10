The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has not filed an appeal against tennis player Jannik Sinner in the Clostebol case. The deadline for appeal was midnight yesterday, September 9, 2024.

Already in the hours following the news of a previous positive doping test – very low percentage of Clostebol – and the consequent acquittal of the world number 1 in tennis, Wada had made it clear that it would not appeal against the decision of the Itia, the international agency for the integrity of tennis..

The latter body had deemed Sinner “not guilty” of doping. Following the Italian tennis player’s positive test, both athletic trainer Umberto Ferrara and physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi were fired from the staff.