The so-called “Aderlass” investigation, which revealed a doping network involving Nordic skiers and cyclists, has just been tried after years of investigations and arrests. German doctor Mark Schmidt, the main accused in the international blood doping case, has been sentenced to four years and ten months in prison by a Munich court. The prosecution had requested five and a half years in prison against this 42-year-old doctor, guilty of having organized an underground international doping network active at least from 2012 to 2019. The investigation had identified 23 clients of the clandestine laboratory, of eight different nationalities. The court issued a three-year ban on practicing medicine and a fine of 158,000 euros. His four accomplices were also found guilty. The principal of them, Dirk Q., receives two years and four months in prison, which is almost the length of preventive detention. S.