Doping | In fitness sports, two doping substances come to the fore – the background is also an embarrassing symptom for men

The doping carts in fitness sports have mainly come from two substances. Suek’s medical expert Pekka Rauhala explains what it is all about.

Autumn during this period, several fitness athletes have been accused of doping. Two doping substances, an anabolic-androgenic steroid and a modulator affecting hormones and metabolism, have come to the fore.

So what is it all about and what are these? Why are these two substances used?

“Hormone modulator aims to prevent adverse effects that follow from the use of anabolic steroids”, medical expert of the Finnish Ethics Center (Suek) Pekka Rauhala states.

Let’s discuss anabolic steroids first.

“Anabolic steroids are derivatives of testosterone that have testosterone-like effects. They increase muscle growth and speed up recovery, so you can train more,” says Rauhala.

In doping, the dose amounts of steroids are significantly higher compared to normal medical treatment.

“In Finland, the officially anabolic substances testosterone is used and sold as a medicinal product, i.e. as a replacement treatment, when testosterone concentrations are low. Compared to that, in doping use, at least men use ten times the doses. For women, the doses may be slightly smaller.”

Another one for carts the leading agent is modulators, which include a wide variety of compounds.

“One important group is the estrogen receptor blockers and the other is the so-called aromatase enzyme inhibitors that prevent the formation of estrogen, so these substances aim to prevent the effects of estrogen,” says Rauhala.

According to Rauhala, there are two reasons for this.

“When anabolic steroids and testosterone are used, they may form estrogen-like compounds, which in men cause gynecomastia, i.e. the development of the mammary gland. It can be prevented. Another reason is that estrogen stimulates our body’s normal braking system, which slows down testosterone production. When the brake is removed with these compounds, testosterone production increases.”

This, in turn, has the effect that when the use of anabolic steroids or testosterone is stopped, your own testosterone production recovers faster.

“Thus, the aim is to kick your own testosterone production so that it stays running.”

Now manifested in the carts there have been no diuretic carts, i.e. the use of fluid-reducing drugs, which is also typical in e.g. bodybuilding.

“We dry the body, which makes the muscles more visible,” says Rauhala.

Read more: A tough decision from the Fitness Sports Association – severe fines for the carters

Read more: Another doping scandal in fitness sports – the athlete was banned for three years

Read more: The Finnish fitness athlete was banned from competition for three years