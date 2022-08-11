Michele Gazzoli is 23 years old. Bresciano di Ospitaletto, he has been racing in Astana in the WorldTour this season, after two years with the Kometa group and as many with Colpack-Ballan. As a junior, in 2017, he won the European Championship and finished third in the World Championship. He is one of the best young Italians, but now there is a blemish, not a slight one: the UCI, the world federation, has disqualified him for a year for “unintentional violation of the anti-doping regulations”. The stop starts on August 10, 2022 and will expire on August 9, 2023.

The facts Gazzoli is subjected to doping control at the Volta Algarve in Portugal on February 17, 2022 by the ITA, the independent agency to which all tests are entrusted. Tuaminoheptane is found in the urine: it is a prohibited substance listed in the S6 class (Stimulants) of the World Anti-Doping Code. For this substance, the immediate provisional suspension of the rider is not foreseen, and this is the reason why Gazzoli has raced so far. The disciplinary procedure is opened, and Gazzoli explains to the UCI how the substance entered his body: involuntary intake with the drug Rhinofluimucil (a nasal spray for the treatment of rhinitis), purchased in a pharmacy independently without any involvement of the medical staff of Astana. The UCI considers this case as an “involuntary violation of the anti-doping rule”, for which the disqualification is for one year. Astana categorically underlines how the team has nothing to do with this anti-doping violation and Vinokourov’s team, adhering to the zero tolerance policy, decides to immediately terminate the contract with Michele Gazzoli and fires him.