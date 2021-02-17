The case of high jumper Lysenko led to several penalties.

Russian former president of the Athletics Federation Rusaf Dmitri Shljahtin and four other former leaders of the union were granted a four-year ban on the sport on Wednesday, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the body that oversees the ethics of athletics, said.

Shljahtin, ex-CEO of the union Alexander Parkin, Artur Karamjanin, Jelena Orlovan and Jelena Ikonnikovan the punishments received date back to the Russian high jumper Danil Lysenkon doping control.

Lysenko’s doping investigation is still ongoing. The whereabouts he provided to the anti-doping authorities have been incomplete. The AIU found in its investigations that Rusafi leaders Shljaht and Park were involved in “document forgery”.

Lysenko took the World Cup silver in London in 2017 and in the World Cup halls he won gold in Birmingham in March 2018.