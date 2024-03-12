Doping | Four countries were put on the watch list of the International Association of Athletics Federations

The deficiencies found in the doping testing made WA act.

International athletics association WA has put four countries on its doping testing watch list on the recommendation of its integrity unit AIU. The athletes from Portugal, Brazil, Ecuador and Peru who have been placed on the watch list will be subjected to intensified surprise tests before the Olympics to be held in Paris next summer.

AIU assesses the national testing programs of the four countries placed on the watch list as insufficient. Countries have received warnings since the 2022 World Cup in Eugene, but testing was also lacking before the 2023 World Cup in Budapest.

WA obliges the Watch List countries to organize at least three surprise tests for all their track and field athletes participating in the Paris Olympics by July 4. Athletes participating in running distances longer than a track lap must also undergo an EPO test and a test based on a biological passport.

Each athlete's first surprise test must be organized by May 19, and each three tests must be at least three weeks apart.

Targeted the test regulations do not apply to athletes who are part of the AIU monitoring group.

“WA's decision on the countries placed on the watch list is a good reminder to all national sports federations in the Olympic year that the AIU and WA are making every effort to ensure equal conditions for athletes to prepare for the Games”, AIU's New Zealand president David Howman told the AIU in the bulletin.

“National federations and national anti-doping agencies are responsible for organizing a sufficient number of tests for the teams going to the Paris Games. AIU does not hesitate to intervene in the development if we find that the testing is lacking.”

The Summer Olympics in Paris will be held from July 26 to August 11.