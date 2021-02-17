Doping | Finnish boxing champion for a long time out of competition, the final opponent felt the match was unfair from the beginning: “Will I file the lens once more?”

Finnish champion Krzysztof Wojciechowski of 2019 lost the medal and received a four-year ban. Topias Lepo, who has already become a professional, became the champion.

Finland the Boxing Federation and the Joint Disciplinary Committee for Martial Arts Krzysztof Wojciechowskille due to a four-year ban on doping offenses. The Boxing Association said about it on its website.

Wojciechowski was caught using a drug banned in sports, drostanolone.

“Doping is not our species. We will continue to work resolutely to promote clean sports and fair play in our sport, ”the Executive Director of the Association Marko Laine stated.

Wojciechowski loses the 81-kilo series Finnish championship, which he achieved in May 2019. He gave his positive doping test at that time in connection with the Finnish Championships. The ban on sports activities is valid until 19 June 2023.

Final opponent Topias Lepo becomes a master and Topias Vaittinen to silver.

To become a master the Rest that has arisen in retrospect with its background is pleased that the color of the medal is brightening. The final match itself left a bad taste in the mouth when the points loss was considered a referee error.

“If I had honestly lost in the ring, so the case is not so terribly interested, but now I’m happy that I get to finally do what I deserve,” competed in Porvoo Boxing ranks of the rest said in a statement.

“The judge’s decision weighed heavily on me. This post Doping heard as early as last fall, and until now I’ve got to worry about that viilataanko me into the lens once more, when the matter did not hear anything official, “Sleep wondered case a prolonged period of treatment.

Borgå Boxing and his manager coach Miika Forsström have made a request for clarification as to why it took so long to deal with the matter. The bitter defeat shook Lepo’s faith in the system, and he soon became a professional.

“The handling of the case in the Joint Disciplinary Committee for Martial Arts has taken a long time because the legal security of athletes has been carefully considered at every stage of the process,” the association explained on its website.