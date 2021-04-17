Doping | Fifty downhill drivers caught using ten different doping substances – a long ban was not enough to punish

American mountain biker The difference between Aivazian has been banned from using doping substances in sport for four years.

He tells about it Cycling Weekly.

What makes the case exceptional is that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) bulletin according to 52-year-old downhill driver Aivazian was caught on as many as ten different doping substances. These included testosterone, nandrolone, and somatotropin, among others.

Four in addition to the one-year ban, Aivazian will be penalized so that all his competition results from June 2010 will be annulled.

According to USADA, Aivazian’s capture was influenced not only by doping testing but also by hints given by other athletes in the sport. Aivazian had reportedly bought products containing up to five different doping substances.