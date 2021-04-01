Doping | Doping doctor kept ten seconds of silence in the wrong place: Real Madrid plans to take legal action

Real Madrid found itself in a special situation in an interview with a doping doctor.

As a doping doctor known Eufemiano Fuentes was ten seconds silent when asked about connections to Real Madrid, who play in the Spanish league. That was too much for the club: Real Madrid is going to take the matter to court, he says Insidethegames.com website.

Operation Puerto began in 2006 when frozen blood and plasma bags were seized from the Fuentes Clinic in Madrid during a police operation. Cyclists in particular were linked to the doping scandal, such as Alejandro Valverde, Jan Ullrich and Ivan Basso.

Athletes from other sports were also the subject of suspicion, including athletes, footballers and tennis players.

On Sunday The guest of the Lo de Évole program was Fuentes, from whom Jordi Evole asked about his connections to FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Valencia.

Fuentes denied contact with Valencia and said he was in contact with Barcelona twice, but no agreement was reached. When asked separately about Real Madri, he kept a ten-second silence.

“I’m not going to answer that question,” Fuentes finally replied.

This was followed by several follow-up questions, and finally Fuentes exclaimed, “You make me look like an idiot.”