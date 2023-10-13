The Colombian weightlifter Francisco Mosquera He was provisionally suspended for a violation of doping rules, it was announced this Friday.

Mosquera, who won a silver medal in the 67 kilo category at the World Weightlifting Championships, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was found to have the substance. boldenone in one of his analyses.

Little is known

There is not much information on the subject, but the information was known from the International Control Agency (ITA)entity in charge of carrying out all anti-doping procedures for the International Weightlifting Federation.

The weightlifter won world titles at 62 kilograms in 2017 and at 67 kg in the Bogotá competition in 2022.

He was fourth in the 67 kilos overall at this year’s World Cup and finished fourth in the 67 kg weight class at this year’s World Cup, a competition in which he missed gold and bronze.

Mosquera worked for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and I was in the task of knowing in which category I would fight for the quota, since in those competitions the 67 kilo category is not included.

