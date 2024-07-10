The Kenyan athlete received a severe sanction Lawrence Cheronowho has won the marathons of Boston and Chicago, as he will not be able to compete for seven years following the decision of the Athletics Integrity Unit.

The long-distance runner was sentenced for the use of prohibited substances, as well as for the manipulation or attempted manipulation of anti-doping controls.

“Cherono, as explained by the Sentencing Integrity Unit, tested positive for trimetazidine in the out-of-competition anti-doping test he underwent in May 2022,” the EFE agency said.

He added: “An infraction for which the Kenyan athlete, aged 35 and who finished fourth in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics, was sanctioned with a four-year suspension, to which was added another four-year period of ineligibility for the manipulation or attempted manipulation of anti-doping control.”

However, the suspension was reduced by one year after the athlete acknowledged the violation of the anti-doping code and accepted its consequences, so Cherono was finally suspended “for a period of seven years that began counting from July 16, 2022, when his provisional suspension began,” the newspaper reported.