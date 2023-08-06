It will not come to a boxing fight between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte on August 12 at The O2 Arena in London. According to Eddie Hearn from promoter Matte chrome suspicious traces were found at Whyte after doping tests by the VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association). He in turn says “completely innocent”.

After the outcome of the test, the fight between Joshua and Whyte was immediately put to an end. The decision was made in anticipation of further investigation and, above all, to guarantee the integrity of the sport of boxing, said promoter Matte chrome in a statement.

“Today the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association the British Boxing Federation and informed us that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a voluntary anti-doping control. We therefore immediately canceled the fight”. thus Matte chrome.

Whyte later also responded to the news via social media. “I am shocked and devastated that the VADA has made these findings. I heard about it this morning and still have to process it,” said the 35-year-old boxer. “Furthermore, I saw that the fight was already canceled before I could show my innocence. I can confirm without any doubt that I have said I have never taken any substance in my life. I am completely innocent and ask the time to be able to prove this, without jumping to conclusions.” See also Lara Resende has already paid BRL 6 million to get rid of the lawsuit



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Certainly in Great Britain, the showdown between the two British heavyweights has been awaited for weeks, who would rekindle their long-standing feud in the ring on August 12. Whyte, 35, and Joshua, 33, were set to meet in a replay of their 2015 bout, when Joshua won the bout for the United Kingdom and Commonwealth title after a heated battle. Joshua may still box against another heavyweight in the O2 Arena. New Zealander Joseph Parker is mentioned as a possible opponent.

With a victory over Whyte, Joshua also hoped for a fight for more than fifty million euros against American Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia. That confrontation was already planned in pencil for December. “I’m sure I’m going to box against Wilder,” Joshua said at a press conference early last month. “Whyte isn’t a rival anymore, at least I don’t see him that way. He’s just another body standing in the way .” See also Arie Slob will be a scout for the new coalition in The Hague

Anthony Joshua is a former two-time world heavyweight champion. His compatriot Whyte could not yet win a world title. He lost his only world title fight against compatriot Tyson Fury in April 2022.

Listen to all our martial arts podcasts here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our martial arts videos here