Doping | Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up – reveals the substances and amounts he now uses

Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about steroid use in Men’s Health magazine. At the same time, he takes a really strict stance on the talk of today’s bodybuilders.

World famous Arnold Schwarzenegger probably the most famous bodybuilder of all time.

He is also known as an actor and former governor of California, but initially Schwarzenegger pumped himself to fame through bodybuilding.

Now Schwarzenegger has opened up about the use of steroids. He spoke In Men’s Health about his use of substances during his own bodybuilding career, and he strongly raved about the actions of the current Bodar generation.

Schwarzenegger says he used testosterone outside his own body and Dianabol, which is an anabolic steroid.

“One hundred milligrams a week,” he says of his testosterone use.

“And three dianabols a day, so it was 15 milligrams,” Schwarzenegger tells Men’s Health.

Schwarzenegger states in the newspaper article that steroids were not illegal during the peak years of his career. Schwarzenegger also says that he used substances under the supervision of a doctor.

“Bodybuilding was always considered a safe sport. But today it is no longer like that, says Schwarzenegger, 75.

“Now people are dying. They’re dying of overdoses and they don’t know what the hell they’re doing. And they listen to the bullies. If I want medical advice from a legitimate doctor, I go to the University of California or the Cleveland Clinic,” Schwarzenegger growls.

Schwarzenegger does not recommend the use of steroids and appeals to young people so that they do not mistreat their bodies in the hope of fame and wealth.

“You’ll regret it later – every time you’ve abused your body.”

SCHWARZENEGGER distanced himself from competing on the bodybuilding stages after the mid-1970s, but returned and won the Mr. Olympia title again in 1980. He captured that title a total of seven times.

In the 1980s, acting was already at the top of Schwarzenegger’s agenda. He is remembered for the films Conan the Barbarian, Terminator and Commando, among others.

FOR YEARS along the way, Schwarzenegger has maintained close relations with bodybuilding and powerlifting by participating, among other things, in the organization and marketing of competition events.

Born in Austria, Schwarzenegger himself has continued working out in the gym even in his older years.