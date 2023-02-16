Friday, February 17, 2023
Doping: another positive in Colombian cycling

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2023
in Sports
Doping: another positive in Colombian cycling


Dubán Camilo Bobadilla

Dubán Camilo Bobadilla.

Duban Camilo Bobadilla.

The shot was taken before the RCN Classic last year.

The Colombian cyclist duban bobadilla tested positive in a doping control by surprise and before the RCN classic from last year.

Bobadilla was one of the figures in the competition, he even won the stage that ended in manizalesin which he dominated the last kilometers of the ascent to Cyprus.

confirmed positive

Doping, the evil of sport.

Photo:

Archive / WEATHER

The corridor was controlled by surprise on October 20 in the municipality of Marinilla, shows that it threw the substance WAX-EPO.

In the first instance, the Colombian Cycling Federation has determined, as is the protocol, to provisionally suspend the broker until all the instances are met.

His full name is Duban Camilo BobadillaHe is only 23 years old and was one of the country’s promising cyclists.

Short, he measures 1.56 m and weighs 45 kilos, a biotype that helps him to perform at his best in the mountains.

In the lot they know him as ‘crumb’due to his complexion, and he had won the affection of the fans, thanks to his combative spirit.

He was born in Bogotá, but his residence was established in Soacha, Cundinamarca. At the RCN he was led by Aldemar Herrera.

SPORTS

More sports news

