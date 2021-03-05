Doping | Analysis of doping samples returns to Helsinki, THL’s laboratory received Wada accreditation

Approximately 4,000 anti-doping tests are performed in Finland each year.

Finland after a two-year break, get your own doping test lab.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has confirmed that the Helsinki Doping Testing Laboratory at THL is accredited, ie found to be qualified for doping testing. The laboratory may immediately begin anti-doping tests.

“Finland has a long tradition of doping analysis. It has been done since the 1980s, so it’s great that our expertise in this field is maintained in Finland, ” Tina Suominen THL reports on the Ministry of Education and Culture in a press release.

Previously, anti-doping tests were performed in Finland at United Medix Laboratories Ltd, now known as Synlab Finland.

The Finnish Sports Ethics Center Suek stopped cooperating with the laboratory at the end of 2018 after the company significantly increased the prices of doping tests. Subsequently, doping samples taken in Finland have been analyzed in the doping testing laboratory of Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm.

The Doping Testing Laboratory moved to THL in early 2020. During the transfer, doping analytics activities were paused.

“The transfer of the laboratory went very well. Both the transfer of a top laboratory to another organization and the re-entry of accreditation was a very laborious process during the pandemic, ”says Suominen.

Teaching- and the Ministry of Culture is responsible for promoting and supporting anti-doping activities in Finland and for intergovernmental anti-doping cooperation in accordance with international anti-doping conventions.

Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikon according to Wada’s decision is very welcome.

“I consider the preservation of doping laboratory activities in Finland to be significant in terms of sports policy. Laboratory activities complement Finland’s strong anti-doping expertise and are also a significant decision for international competition activities in Finland, ”Minister Saarikko states in the press release.

There are now 30 Wada-accredited doping test laboratories around the world. Helsinki The closest are in Stockholm, Oslo and Cologne.