Doping | Aki Manninen regrets his crime: “I take my responsibility”

Doping|Wellness coach Aki Manninen ordered two drugs classified as doping substances from Singapore.

ABOUT PUBLICITY well-known wellness coach Aki Manninen regrets ordering drugs classified as doping substances. Mannis is accused of a doping crime and a medication violation in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa.

“I am very sorry, and I take responsibility for this crime,” Manninen writes in his Instagram post.

“I was also completely shocked when I found out about this, and using or ordering an illegal substance is not in any way compatible with my values!”

It appears from the challenge application that Manninen ordered two drugs classified as doping substances from Singapore to his home: 150 tablets of a product called Stanzomax and ten tablets of Tamoxifen. The medicines were caught by customs.

Stanzomax’s active ingredient is stanazolol. Doctor of medicine with a thesis on doping Tuomo Karila stated that it’s “a really good mess, an anabolic steroid.”

In addition, Manninen ordered other medicines, 80 tablets. These drugs are not illegal in Finland, but require a prescription from a doctor.

Manninen is required to pay a fine of 60–80 days. The Itä-Uusimaa District Court will issue a verdict at the end of November.

“We humans are not equal to our actions and I still want to believe that not even a big mistake defines the rest of a person’s life.”