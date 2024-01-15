Doping | A violent doping scandal was revealed in Russia – as many as 37 KHL farm club players were arrested

Even the Russian anti-doping office does not believe the club management's explanations.

Russian 37 players of the Tolpar ice hockey club have been found guilty of doping, says the Russian gazeta.ru. All players were found to have meldonium in the club's internal test.

Tolpar is the farm team of KHL club Ufa Salavat Julajev.

According to the Finnish Sports Ethics Center (Suek), meldonium is used in sports because it somewhat improves endurance, increases power output and promotes recovery.

Most players believe that they received doping from their physical trainer From Igor Zagretdinov. He has denied such claims.

The club management claims that it is sabotage. According to them, a player outside the club would have put a substance in the drinking water.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) does not believe the club management's explanation, as the team has a previous doping history. Last spring, seven Tolpar players tested positive for the same substance, meldonium.