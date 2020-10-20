Upgrade
Doping | A Russian athlete suffered from the use of a drug developed for astronauts

Bhavi Mandalia
October 20, 2020
in World
Maksim Krasnov received a four-year ban from competition for a doping violation.

Russian racer Maksim Krasnov has received a four-year non-compete ban on doping, says the news agency Tass. The ban was announced by the Russian Athletics Association.

Krasnov suffered a doping test taken on September 5 at the Russian National Walking Competition in Voronovo in the Moscow region. Erythropoietin, i.e. epo and phenylpyracetam, was found in the Krasnov sample.

Phenylpyracetam was originally developed in the 1980s as a drug for astronauts to treat prolonged fatigue. It is also used to treat Parkinson’s disease.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) classified phenylpyracetam as a banned substance in sports because it increases physical endurance and cold weather tolerance.

The ban on competition in Krasnov will last until September 27, 2024. In addition, his result and ranking (fourth) was annulled in the 20km race.

