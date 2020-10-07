Doping | A former doctor at a top cycling stable surprisingly denies doping: claims testosterone was an erectile medication for a coach

Former Sky team doctor Richard Freeman is accused of doping offenses.

Former Doctor of the British cycling team and the professional team Sky Richard Freeman destroyed his laptop with a “screwdriver and a blunt object” before handing it over to forensic experts for doping interrogations, Guardian says.

The Guardian’s information is based on information obtained from a medical criminal court.

Freeman claims to be chairman of the board of the Sky Group James Murdoch, Sky team managers and Rupert Murdochin the lawyer caused him a nervous breakdown with his questions and denied access to the doping hearing in 2017.

Freeman is accused of prescribing testosterone at a velodrome race in Manchester in 2011. Freeman has admitted 18 out of 22 charges, but he denies giving testosterone.

Freeman claims he gave the prohibited substance to the head coach of the Sky team To Shane Sutton to treat erection problems. Freeman says he was forced into this. According to Freeman, he did not do more research on it for Sutton but gave him Testogel in addition to Viagra.

According to Sutton, Freeman is lying.

Prosecutor Simon Jackson according to the laptop has been destroyed in an “amateur-like way”. According to Jackson, the computer contained information about the cyclists who had dealt with Freeman and was considered crucial in the doping suit.

Freeman said the computer was out of order, and he destroyed it for fear that hackers would gain access to the information on the machine. The trial will continue until November 27.