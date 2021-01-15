No Result
Doping | A doping doctor revealed at the Seefeld World Championships in skiing received a long prison sentence

January 15, 2021
Large-scale a German doctor who led a blood doping program Mark Schmidt has been sentenced to four years and ten months in prison.

Schmidt led a doping tangle that was revealed at the Seefeld World Championships in skiing less than two years ago. The judgment was handed down by a court in Munich. Schmidt also lost his medical license for a limited period.

Schmidt’s customers included athletes of several sports from different countries, including numerous cross-country skiers.

Among Schmidt’s customers who took part in the Seefeld World Championships in skiing were, among others, Austrian skiers Dominik Baldauf and Max Hauke, who was surprised by police during a blood transfusion from a hotel in Seefeld.

.

