The neurotransmitter dopamine it is known to be fundamental in the mechanisms of pleasure, reward and control of voluntary movements. But did you know that it also plays a key role in allowing us to interpreting other people’s emotions? A recent study published in PLOS Biology has revealed a link between dopamine and the ability to mentalize, or attribute the behavior of others to a specific mental state. This process is impaired in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Dopamine and Parkinson’s: Another Effect

There illness Parkinson’s disease is characterized by the destruction of neurons in the black substancea small area of ​​the central nervous system responsible for producing dopamine. This deficiency not only causes motor disorders such as tremors and stiffness, but also affects the ability to recognize emotions. Until now, these difficulties had been attributed more to social isolation and the psychological consequences of the disease than to the lack of dopamine itself.

A revolutionary study

Bianca Schuster and her team at the University of Birmingham School of Medicine conducted an experiment involving 33 healthy volunteers. In a double-blind test, participants received haloperidol, a drug that blocks dopamine receptors in the brain, or a placebo. The results showed that those who had taken haloperidol had more difficulty interpret emotions conveyed by the interactions of some animated triangles and human silhouettes made of dots of light.

These findings suggest that dopamine imbalance not only produces the motor symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease but also affects social-cognitive skills of individuals. This discovery could better direct therapies for patients, offering new perspectives to improve the quality of life of those suffering from this disease.

