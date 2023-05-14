Sunday, May 14, 2023, 09:02



Updated 09:14h.

The doors of the museum spaces were opened wide, and for longer than usual, to celebrate the European Night of the Museums of Murcia. A day with a wide variety of activities in about twenty spaces in the municipality that allowed visitors to learn about the samples on display thanks to guided tours by artists and experts. During the day, there were also concerts, experimental workshops, an immersion in ancient Rome by Legio I and in the Golden Age by the Escuela Superior de Arte Dramático and live painting shows.

The Museum of Fine Arts of Murcia (Mubam) took advantage of this festival of culture to inaugurate the exhibition ‘Pinhole photography: landscapes, figures and portraits’, by the photographer Damián Lajara from Abanillero. The author himself took a guided tour of this exhibition curated by Olga C. Rodríguez, a professor at the University of Granada, and Juan García Sandoval. The exhibition brings together a careful selection of works arising from the author’s research on pinhole photography, chosen from his portraits of traditional trades and tributes to painters, urban landscapes and still lifes, made in the last decade.

On the other hand, the Archaeological Museum of Murcia (MAM) organized different activities around a recent exhibition, ‘The glow of Rome. Lucernas in the south of Cartaginense’, an exhibition curated by Luis de Miquel made up of more than 200 clay lamps that arrived in space last Thursday.

Today continues the program of activities around the International Museum Day – May 18 – in Murcia, which will last until May 21.