Good news ahead of the grand prix in Great Britain. As reported by the Telegraph, the circuit of Silverstone would have received the green light from the government to host up to a maximum of 140,000 spectators in the stands. The decision of an open-door competition with a fairly large audience anticipates the British Freedom Day, scheduled for 19 July, when all the anti-Covid restrictions that, due to the spread of the delta variant, had not been revoked yesterday as initially expected, will expire.

The news brings a wave of enthusiasm and is an encouraging restart signal for motorsport and above all for the English fans and enthusiasts, who have hoped to the last to be able to go through the gates of the home track to attend the tenth seasonal appointment of the Circus, scheduled from 16 to 18 July. Until recently, in fact, it seemed that the British Grand Prix should have been held behind closed doors, but the pressure of the organizers of the event, concerned about the impact on the income statement of a race without spectators, they convinced the British government to change its mind.

Downing Street concerns were essentially related to how the fans would go to the racetrack. Most people will do it with their own car and not with public transport, thus reducing the risk of contagion. Another aspect that the leaders of the government took into account was the large capacity of the sports facility, the largest in the UK and, after careful evaluation, deemed suitable to safely accommodate a predetermined number of 140,000 spectators.