A simple, frequent mistake by some vehicle owners costs theft of their money and belongings from inside the cars, which is not making sure that their doors are tightly closed before leaving them, according to lawsuits monitored by Emirates Today, including an Arab woman who stole 5,000 dirhams from her, due to the failure to close the door of her vehicle. , and left her bag exposed on the car seat, so two Asian people took advantage of the opportunity, and one of them opened the door with ease and stole the amount from the bag, and left without anyone paying attention to them, and when I discovered this, I issued a report at the smart police station, and the accused were tracked down and arrested, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution, including To the misdemeanor court, which punished them with imprisonment, a fine, and deportation.

He also stole an amount of 1,400 dirhams from a leather wallet that another person left in a different case inside his car, which was not sealed, so someone sneaked into it, and he committed the crime and was punished with imprisonment, a fine, and deportation as well.

The victim of the first case in the investigations of the Public Prosecution stated that she stopped her vehicle in one of the public parking lots on Al Wasl Street, left her bag with 5,000 dirhams inside it on the seat next to the driver, then closed the car using the remote control key, and headed to a women’s salon, where she works as a hairdresser.

She indicated that she returned to the car after the end of her work period, and when she checked the bag, she was surprised that the amount had been stolen, so she immediately went to the Smart Police Station (SBS) in La Mer Beach, and reported the incident.

Immediately after receiving the communication, a patrol of the relevant police station attended, inspected the car and the location of the incident, and the surveillance cameras were checked, and the search and investigation operations resulted in identifying and arresting the two suspects. By asking the first accused in the investigation, he confessed to the charge against him, stating that about two weeks before his arrest, specifically on the day of the incident, he was walking alone on Al Wasl Street, and saw a black vehicle parked in public parking, and the front passenger door was not properly closed, so he approached it and saw a black bag. The color was on the front passenger seat next to the driver, so he opened the door quietly, checked the bag and found about 5,000 dirhams inside, so he stole the amount and left the scene, spending the money on his own needs.

While the second defendant, during his interrogation at the Public Prosecution office, denied the charge against him, and confessed to a similar crime, indicating that he was accompanied by his friend walking the streets, checking the cars that they could steal, whose owners left exposed items, and saw a parked vehicle, its windshield was low, and there was a leather wallet. On the seat, he brought an iron tool, and pulled out the wallet, and stole the money inside, then threw it away, and left for the house with his friend. In the reasons for its ruling, the court indicated that the elements of the crime were complete in this incident, based on the police investigations and the testimony of the victim, the confession of the first accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, and what the second decided in the arrest report.

And she stated that she saw, from the circumstances and circumstances of the case, that the defendants took a measure of clemency, and ruled to imprison them for a month and fine them jointly the amount that they stole, after it was not possible to seize it with them, and to deport them from the state.

In the second case, the victim stated that he left his car in front of his house in the first Al Quoz area, and did not close its doors, so he was surprised that 1,400 dirhams were stolen from his wallet in which he left it. For his part, the accused confessed to committing the crime, deciding that he took advantage of this mistake, sneaked into the car and committed the crime, and the court used a measure of clemency with him, and ruled that he be imprisoned for two months, deported from the state, and fined the stolen amount.

