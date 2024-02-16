Copa del Rey – rooms – working day 1 Unicaja Lenovo Tenerife

The champion Unicaja said goodbye at the first opportunity, anemic at home when trying to green the laurel and unable to stop the sniper Doornekamp. Jauja for Tenerife, who won the jackpot in the reissue of the previous year's final.

The match started in the strangest way possible, as the referee pointed out a personal foul by Diop in the initial jump on Sima. The never seen. Although it would not be the only thing that made the fans rub their eyes, since the duel on the parquet soon became a battle of triples, a brawl from the periphery to the outskirts, of take this and give me that. To which Doornekamp made pop, there was no stop. Only in this way can we understand that of the first 30 points of the match, 24 came in that triple luck. Or that in the first quarter up to 11 three-pointers were scored; none more successful than Doornekamp (3 out of 3) or Osetkowski (3 out of 4). But Perry and Taylor on one side and Fitipaldo on the other joined a festival that delighted Martín Carpena, where he uncorked a prolonged ohhh of disbelief. Slaps everywhere and for everyone, 26-26 after the first quarter.

More information

The rhythm was unsustainable and the wrists, consequently, began to squeak. The challenge had to change third and there appeared Marcelinho, the youngest old man, 40 years old that seems like 20 because he has plenty of agility, legs and skill. Under his leadership, Tenerife tried to escape, always with Shermadini as a beacon under the hoop and with a very aesthetic Guy, determined to do the most difficult, and also capable. But the ring no longer hugged the ball but became narrower. Condition that Unicaja, catapulted by the fervor of the stands, by the unconditional encouragement, knew how to take advantage. Perry played from his trampoline – his jumps were quite a few –, Djedovic said his in the bottle and Osetkowski clarified that he is on the boil, that if necessary he carries the team on his back. And with that, seasoned with one more triple from Djedovic at the buzzer, he caught up with Málaga to reach the halfway point with an advantage (49-45).

The clash, however, would have more twists in the script. Because Ejim and Kravish put Unicaja 10 up while Carpena's foundations shook. Not so Doornekamp, ​​who scored with two more triples, punctuated by spectacular baskets from Guy and Shermadini, with a 0-12 run. Once the bleeding was cut off by Sima, the exchange of blows continued, the alternation on the scoreboard and, of course, the Doornekamp show, who with a six out of six from the three-point line threatened the shared record for triples in the Cup: Epi (7 /10 in 1987), Toolson (7/11 in 1995) and Vasileiadis (7/12 in 2011). Total, 65-66 at the end of the third episode and with everything to be decided.

Shermadini had something-a lot to say, a king in painting. Kravish wasn't going to hit mute; On the contrary, he asked for noise with his baskets. Marcelinho is already old enough to be told to shut up, network after network. Perry wasn't up to the bagpipes either and Doornekamp didn't express himself in three but he did with some clapping and Cook with a jaw-dropping dunk. Enough to put Unicaja on the ropes and to tell him that his Cup was no longer his.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.