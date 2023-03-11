When Stroll Senior said three years ago that they would be competing for the title in five years, everyone laughed at him a bit. But now they are well on their way to a first victory.

Aston Martin has come a long way.

Remember, this is the old Jordan team, which was based at the exit of the Silverstone circuit. There was the Jordan Grand Prix factory, where I tried on my first seat ever. Jordan’s team has gone through a number of changes, from Midland to Spyker to Force India and then again to Racing Point.

Now the team looks completely fresh from the outside, but the facilities are no longer up to date. That is why father Stroll and a mega consortium of investors have thrown huge amounts of money into building a new factory. That was even before the budget cap came into effect, so those amounts are outside the budgets.

We’ll see more in the second half

The big move is not until May 1 of this year, so all the successes that the team is already achieving have been achieved with the outdated resources they have at their disposal. Just imagine what they can do after May 1 when they have the most modern facilities of any team. Now they don’t have scanty stuff at Red Bull either, but they still have to build a new wind tunnel there, for example.

If everything is right at the Aston factory, coupled with all the new bright minds, see what they can deliver in the second half of the season. That is the charm of F1, that you can also make such an impact as a privateer team. They now just beat the factory Mercedes team, as a Mercedes engine customer. Yes, you can only respect that.

Who is the biggest competitor for Red Bull then?

Whether Aston Martin is the greatest danger for Red Bull? Well, I think you should never ignore Ferrari. That team can also just pick up steam. Mercedes is still far from it, but you should never underestimate it either. These teams have the strength and experience to develop and perform despite a bad start to the season.

Aston Martin can prove to themselves that they can do this too and that they are not already at their peak. It’s about the long breath: Aston Martin must be able to keep this up for a whole season. Just like Stroll and Alonso, by the way. You have to push the team, staff and drivers to the maximum for nine months and squeeze everything out of it. I’m really looking forward to seeing how things develop race by race and whether Aston doesn’t succumb to the pressure after all.

