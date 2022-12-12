What no one wants to see next year is one person disappearing on the horizon. You want a situation like in 2021, that the wheel goes wheel to wheel, or that someone crashes from place thirteen to place one. This year the direction already had a few nice fights in the picture, but it can always be better. There are also other areas for improvement. If you have to point out where F1 has failed this season, I immediately think of the rain races.

Why did it take so long to make a decision? They have one for a reason extreme wet tire. Of course, aquaplaning is no fun. And if you don’t go full throttle on the straight

can break, then it is no longer racing. But you can leave that to the drivers. By waiting so long, you not only disadvantage the fans, but also the drivers; so there is still profit to be made there.

Pirelli can come up with a better rain tyre, or the organization can listen better to the drivers. They are also considering putting fenders on the F1 cars at F1. That’s what I call ‘out of the box‘ think. They are also thinking of reducing the DRS zones, because overtaking is sometimes very easy.

F1 should not become too artificial

You have to be careful that it doesn’t become too artificial. I’ve also heard a few things about reverse DRS. With DRS you get less air resistance because the rear wing opens. Now they may want to give the leader of the race negative DRS, so that he has more drag and the number two can overtake him more easily.

To what extent are you rewarded as a team and driver if you are the best? It’s a very thin line in terms of how far you can go before the racing becomes too artificial. At the beginning DRS took a lot of getting used to, but then the slipstreams no longer worked in the new regulations.

Now DRS has become a tactical game and it helps to find the connection. But to punish the leader for his performance may be going too far. Then it gets a little Mario Kart and we might as well throw a banana left and right.

