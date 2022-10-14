Ferrari has the fastest car on one lap all season, and it’s great that you can do that, but then you have to develop such a car so that it is also the fastest at a race distance. That is only possible with the right driver and the right team.

They didn’t get that far at Ferrari. Red Bull had the reliability under control at one point, and so Max won more points just before the summer break than all the other drivers combined. That was an important turning point, because Ferrari was no longer able to bridge that gap.

Who can take an example from Ferrari: Nyck de Vries and AlphaTauri. The Dutchman has Yuki Tsunoda as teammate, who is entering his third season. Basically that is his biggest enemy on the track, but on the other hand you want to have the right atmosphere with your teammate and together make the car better.

The best thing would be if it went a bit like the Ferrari men. They are so evenly matched that there is often only a few hundredths between them. This indicates that they get the most out of the car, so that you can further develop your car more quickly. They both drive at the limit and then you can test different things.

Will Nyck de Vries become F1 world champion?

I can see Nyck making it very difficult for Tsunoda in the first year, and if he makes few mistakes, there will probably be a second year as well. We don’t have to hope for a world championship right away. You have to set your own goals. If you were to enter F1 with only the thought ‘I will be a champion’, you would be entering the sport wrong.

You have to quickly understand what the car can do and what the goals are. I think for Nyck the minimum goal is to be in the points every weekend. He has to be a good midfielder, that’s the most important thing for now. And it really is quite something if you can make that happen.

This was part of Robert Doornbos’ column for TopGear Magazine 209, which will be in stores October 27th.