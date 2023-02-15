If Robert Doornbos were to place a bet on who will be champion this year, he would put his money on Max Verstappen: “If I had to bet my money now, I would say: Max takes three in a row .’ He writes this in his column for TopGear Magazine 213, which will appear in stores on February 23 of this year.

And that is not just out of chauvinism: ‘The rule changes are not very big, the dedication is there, the fighting spirit is there. I also think that the impact of the budget cap penalties is not too bad. The cash penalty is high and that hurts, but they can bear that.’

And the wind tunnel time?

Okay, they have the money. But what about wind tunnel time? ‘They already have the reduced wind tunnel time because they are champions and that is now reduced by 10 percent. I think they’re lucky that the rules haven’t changed too much. Other teams will join in, but Red Bull will not be extremely hurt by that penalty,’ concludes Doornbos.

After the first days of testing, things will probably become clear. “In my day I had that with Jenson Button, who was going to test the Brawn for the first time. In that car he became dominant champion, but that was already visible in the winter tests. He let off the gas on the straight so as not to set too fast lap times.’

Doornbos had a little inside information and that comes in handy: ‘His trainer then spoke to my trainer. Then I thought I could bet 1,000 euros on Button becoming champion, which I think was 1 to 36, so that was a good move. Now that is a bit more difficult in terms of opportunities.’ Whether you can also be so lucky with a bet is the question.