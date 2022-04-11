the beautiful word porposing [het stuiteren van de auto’s op het rechte stuk] still plays a major role in the new F1 cars of 2022. Mercedes is particularly affected by this. The phenomenon starts when the air pressure under the car drops. Then the floor sinks to the ground and some cars even tap the asphalt.

Because the downforce is gone, the car shoots up again, after which the whole process starts all over again. If you can’t get that under control you lose speed and you have to raise the car, which is detrimental to the downforce. The drivers have to learn to deal with your fillings popping out on the straight.

In IndyCar I had a similar thing. That was due to bad track conditions. You lie in the car as if you were in a bathtub. Your tailbone is really on the floor of that car. So if the car bounces a lot and scrapes on the ground, it does get hot on the bottom.

Furthermore, it is not healthy to have to take those hard blows round after round. The drivers will probably need good physios after the races.