The owner of the Mercedes-AMG F1 team? That’s a trick question. You would think (if you weren’t so concerned with everything behind the scenes) that the German car maker just owns the team, but that is slightly different. Since last season, Mercedes has only had a third owner. The rest is divided fairly between team boss Toto Wolff and chemical company Ineos. And that has had such an impact on the team, thinks Robert Doornbos.

“You notice that Mercedes is now less involved with the F1 team. They are now only for a third owner. There is a third at Ineos and a third at Toto Wolff himself,” Robert Doornbos told TopGear. “Toto Wolff runs the team remotely. He’s in Monaco, but the team is in England. You can say “I fly up and down a few times”, but it is just an organization where you have to be every day. Just like a big company. A Christian Horner is just at the factory in England every day, or he’s on the track to race.”

Unrest at Mercedes

“I also think that there is a lot of unrest at Mercedes at the back,” says Doornbos. At Imola, for example, you saw some disagreement between Wolff and Hamilton. ‘I read a bit between the lines [bij de onenigheid] that Hamilton said: “Guys, the philosophy is all wrong, we have to go the other way with the car”. And I understand that. If you qualify as a seven-time world champion in sixteenth place, then you are sick of it.

“They still have the biggest of all time in the car. Lewis has of course not forgotten driving yet. But he’s more upset about it than Russell. Where Hamilton took a big step backwards this year, this is still a blow better for Russell than the Williams of 2021. It also undoubtedly gives George a kick that he has more points than Hamilton’, adds Doornbos.

“At the beginning of the year I predicted that Russell would beat Hamilton every now and then, but he wouldn’t be better all year round. Still, it now seems that George is getting better every weekend. I can see that Lewis has hung his head a bit and is very disappointed that the car is not going. He knows that he should at least look at next year for that eighth title and hope that Mercedes will have the car in order by then.”