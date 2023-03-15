Sergio Pérez joked in Bahrain that it was nice that there are ‘three Red Bulls on the podium’. And indeed, Aston Martin’s new car is quite similar to Max Verstappen’s car. In F1, the old rule still applies: better stolen well than badly conceived.

At Mercedes you see what happens when you go for ‘ill-conceived’ and then try to hold on to it. And moreover, there is quite a bit involved in ‘swiping well’. Copying a design on the outside is one thing, but making it function so well is another.

In the past, for example, you saw Toyota copying Ferrari – and we all know how that went. You have to deal with so many factors and elements. I think you’re doing Aston Martin short by simply saying they made a copy.

They learn to have the fastest car

They took a good look at last year’s fastest car, which happened to be the Red Bull. They have tried to copy it as best as possible, but with their power source, because it is very different. For example, they now beat the people of Mercedes nicely with their own power source.

