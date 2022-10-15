Hamilton’s witty comments about Verstappen’s dominance are appalling. I really can’t place them. Then don’t say anything and walk into the paddock in your beautiful fashion suit. You are an asset to F1, you are a living legend. If you were to leave F1, it would be very painful for the sport, because it needs such characters.

But you have to know better than anyone how it works in F1 when you have a dominant phase with your team and your car. Max is already at that level, he indicates that he enjoys it while it lasts, and he also knows that this cannot be maintained indefinitely.

Mercedes itself was dominant for years

Mercedes got it done for seven years and then you’re the last one to argue that a dominant team is bad for the sport. At that time, everyone was watching two Mercedes vans on the horizon. No, they better focus on themselves, make sure they make that car faster and that they can fight again.

With the new regulations it is nice to see who does well right away and who can maintain the level. I can see Max winning a race or two for the rest of this season. And I hope for the sport that Ferrari can get one or two more. It is important to finish the season well and enter the winter well with enough motivation to develop a better car and be better in the race.

This was an excerpt from Robert Doornbos’ column for TopGear Magazine 209 – in stores from October 27th.