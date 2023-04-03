F1 is rock hard and the Dutch driver is not performing very well, should De Vries fear for his seat? That is the question.

Nyck De Vries is not doing so well. The Dutchman started this racing season full of enthusiasm, but it turns out to be more difficult than expected. The disappointment can be read on his face. Yesterday again, where he was finally run off the track by Logan Sargeant and we wondered if he was really that bad during the race.

Being driven off the track, he can’t do much about that. But he hasn’t shown anything in three races. Or at least quite a bit.

De Vries has to fear for his seat

Red Bull (and therefore AlphaTauri too) is known for their hard management line. If you don’t perform, there are countless other drivers who can replace you. Robert Doornbos sees that too. The best man really has an opinion about everything and that is now also the case. According to the former driver, De Vries already has to fear for his position with the team.

Other analysts say that the Dutch driver from Friesland should be given more time to grow into his role. Yes, he made some mistakes, but some incidents were not his fault either. Doornbos is of the opinion that this does not work that way, he said in Ziggo Sport’s Race Café.

Red Bull is rock hard

He says after the race that you ‘don’t get that much time at Red Bull’. Chief advisor Helmut Marko gets impatient quickly and then you’re screwed. So you always have to be ahead of that and maybe De Vries is already too late with that.

Upcoming races are therefore crucial and he must literally and figuratively go full throttle. Van Doornbos also says that the ‘hype and dream of Formula 1 is crazy’, but that De Vries then finds out that the car is not good enough. However, you still have to beat your teammate, otherwise you will end up in the wrong row at AlphaTauri.

The other Dutchman..

Robert Doornbos prefers that other Dutchman. The born Rotterdammer couldn’t help but munch on Jos’ Insta. Just like Tom Coronel, by the way. Well, the interests are a lot bigger with the Verstappen family to remain likeable. The wonderful world of social media..

