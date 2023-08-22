Former president’s son says employee continues to work in condominium in Rio

the alderman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) said that the doorman who testified against Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the case of the murder of Marielle Franco did not suffer “none” kind of “risk or danger to life”. The statement was shared on his profile on X (ex-Twitter) this Monday afternoon (21.Aug.2023).

The son of the former president of the Republic denied that there is any threat to the life of the doorman, since he continues to work in the same condominium where Bolsonaro resided, located in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro.

“The head of the doormen who has control of entry and exit and everything that happens in the condominium where President Jair Bolsonaro lived and which I still live in, and lied to the PF a few years ago in the Marielle case, continues to fulfill his role in the same place since ever. Risks, control, danger to life? None, right?! Let the work continue! It’s all coincidence from start to finish!”he wrote.

Carlos Bolsonaro’s publication comes 1 day after Cezar Bitencourt, Mauro Cid’s lawyer, Bolsonaro’s former assistant, said that Cid fears for his safety and that of his family, as stated on Sunday (20.Aug) in an interview to the Power360.

Cid has been in prison since May of this year after an operation on tampering with vaccine cards. On August 11, the PF carried out searches at the addresses of his family, his father, Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid, and Osmar Crivelatti, his right-hand man. The corporation claimed to seek to clarify crimes of embezzlement and money laundering.

Cezar Bitencourt joined Cid’s defense after lawyer Bernardo Fenelon left the case. he claimed “intimate issues”.

CONTEXT

On March 14, 2019, the doorman told the PF (Federal Police) that on the day Marielle and the driver Anderson Gomes were murdered, in March 2018, one of those involved in the crime would have gone to the Vivendas da Barra condominium claiming to go to the residence of Bolsonaro, then federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro.

The official spoke of the former PM expelled from the corporation, Élcio Queiroz, arrested on suspicion of being the driver of the car used in Marielle’s murder. The doorman declared that a person with the same voice as Bolsonaro would have authorized the suspect’s entry into the condominium.

On October 30, 2019, prosecutor Simone Sibilio, from the MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Ministry), stated that the doorman who mentioned Bolsonaro’s name during the investigation had lied.

The prosecutor explained that the investigation had access to the condominium concierge spreadsheet and the intercom recordings. The data show that the doorman called house 65 and that Élcio’s entry was authorized by Ronnie Lessa, with whom he met.

At the time, the MP suggested that the doorman could have noted that Élcio went to Bolsonaro’s house for different reasons, including by accident. But warned: “All persons who bear false witness can be prosecuted”said Simone Sibilio.

The prosecutor also considered, at the time, that there was no “compatibility between the porter’s statements and the expert evidence” and that any information different from this thesis would be “mistaken”.