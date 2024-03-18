Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/18/2024 – 21:09

Doorman Leonardo Monsores da Silva, aged 46, died after touching a public lighting post on Rua Barão da Torre, in Ipanema (south zone of Rio), on the morning of Sunday, 17. In notes, both the Companhia Municipal de Energy and Lighting (Rioluz) and the concessionaire SmartLuz reported that the pole had clandestine connections (so-called “cats”), identified in an inspection after the accident. These connections energized the pole, which is made of metal, and probably caused an electrical discharge that hit the doorman when he touched the equipment.

According to the Civil Police, Silva was at work, on the sidewalk, talking to other people, when he leaned against the pole. He immediately fell, apparently unconscious, and hit his head on the floor. The people who were with him called the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and, before arriving, a doctor who lives in the building tried to help the doorman. But, he died on the spot.

The body was taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in Rio, and the report that will indicate the official cause of death could take up to 30 days. Silva was married and leaves a daughter. He lived in Botafogo (south zone) and worked in this condominium for around ten years. His family is from Espírito Santo.

After the episode, several other people who live or work in the neighborhood reported, on social media, that they had also been shocked by poles on that street. The one where the doorman leaned on remains lit uninterruptedly, according to neighbors, and for this reason it had already been the reason for their complaints to Rioluz and SmarLuz.

This Monday, the 18th, SmartLuz inspected other poles in the region and isolated at least one more pole, on Rua Teixeira de Melo, according to residents who told the report. In a statement issued on Sunday, RioLuz lamented the death and stated that “a technical team from the Smart Luz concessionaire was on site and discovered clandestine connections (cats) in the public lighting circuit that feeds the pole. Rioluz is investigating the causes of the accident with the Smart Luz dealership.”

The municipal company also highlighted “that the electrical safety of the city's entire public lighting system is the responsibility of Smart Luz” and stated that it will charge the concessionaire “to investigate the entire incident, so that all safety measures are adopted needed”.

SmartLuz also regretted the episode and stated, in a statement, that “the accident was caused by a clandestine connection in the public lighting network, an illegal and dangerous practice that puts everyone's lives at risk”.

The note continues to warn about these calls. “Illegal connections to the public energy network are (sic) a common, intensive and recurring practice, which requires uninterrupted vigilance and quick reaction from authorities and service providers, as done in the city of Rio de Janeiro”, says the text. “The speed of new illegal connections on the network prevents problems of this nature from being immediately overcome. (…) It is essential that government authorities implement effective measures to monitor and punish those who make illegal connections, in order to discourage the practice.”

The Civil Police is investigating the case, through the 14th DP, and is taking steps to determine responsibility for the doorman's death.

Another case

It is still not certain that the doorman died from electrocution, but this is the most likely hypothesis, and the case occurred eight days after another death of this type.

On March 9, Physical Education student João Vinicius Ferreira Simões, 25 years old, left home in Maricá (metropolitan region of Rio) and went to the I Wanna Be Tour music festival in Riocentro, a convention center located in Jacarepaguá, in the west zone of Rio. In the midst of torrential rain, João Vinicius pulled into a food truck that was selling food there and was electrocuted.

Taken to Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, in Barra da Tijuca (also in the west zone), the young man did not resist and died, victim of cardiorespiratory arrest. The case is also being investigated by the Civil Police.