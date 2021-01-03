Digital channels of Prasar Bharati and Doordarshan and All India Radio have recorded a digital growth of over 100 percent in the year 2020. Digital channels have touched more than one billion views and more than six billion watch minutes throughout the year. The special thing is that during the year 2020, the popularity of Doordarshan and All India Radio has been seen in Pakistan. Pakistan is followed by Pakistan’s digital audience in terms of DD and AIR programs. After this, the people of America watch.According to the information released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday, during the year 2020, the NewsOnAir app added more than 2.5 million users with this platform. The top 10 digital channels of Prasar Bharati, supporting DD National and DD News, include Marathi News from DD Sahyadri, Kannada Programming on DD Chandna, Bangla News from DD Bangla and Telugu Programming on DD Saptagiri.

The most popular was ‘Mann Ki Baat’‘

During the year 2020, the most popular digital video of Doordarshan featured Prime Minister Modi interacting with school students. Apart from this, Republic Day Parade 2020 and DD National Archives and a rare video of Shakuntala Devi also made a place in this list. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was seen more on YouTube channel and Twitter handle in 2020. The Mann Ki Baat update Twitter handle now has more than 67,000 followers. Around 1500 radio plays in various Indian languages ​​are available on the DD-AIR network, which are now being digitized and uploaded on YouTube channels.