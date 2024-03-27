They auctioned the door of the Titanic in which Rose and Jack, characters from James Cameron's film, floated and saw each other for the last time before the tragedy of the sinking of the ship.

The door used in the movie 'Titanic' It was auctioned for $718,750, It is reported on various news portals. The renowned auction house Heritage Auctions announces this fact on its website.

Said door is used in the scene in which the characters of Jack and Rose, played by Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate WinsletThey swear love, They look into each other's eyes when the Titanic has completely sunk.

In the plot of the film 'Titanic'Jack dies, he goes to the bottom of the sea before Rose's eyes, this scene remains in history and is remembered, as she floats and remains safe in the door that has been auctioned.

'Titanic', produced, written and directed by James Cameron, It was launched worldwide in 1997 and achieved resounding success, to this day it continues to be broadcast on many television channels in several countries with the same acceptance.

This auction was held from March 20 to 24 through the website of the famous auction house, about 70 items of 'Titanic', including mirrors, kitchen utensils, antique dishes, toys and cabin frames.

