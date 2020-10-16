The Punjab government is providing employment to the youth by making them skillful under the door to door employment mission. Trident Group will employ 2500 BPL women in the next ten months.

The state government has so far provided six state level employment fairs to more than 15 lakh youth in the private sector. In recent times, due to the Corona epidemic, there has been a huge hindrance in employment opportunities worldwide. He has provided employment to one lakh youth by organizing the sixth state level employment fair in the state.

Employment Generation Minister Charanjit Singh Channi told here today that Trident Group, an important industrial organization of the state, has taken a major initiative in the house-to-house employment campaign. The Trident Group has given employment to 2500 young women belonging to BPL families in the next ten months to make women of BPL families self-sufficient in the field of employment. Under the door-to-door employment scheme program, Trident Group will provide 18,000 steppends per month to the women of the selected BPL families, hostel accommodation and subsidized food.

Minister Channi lauded the Trident group and said that other industrial groups also come forward to provide jobs to the youthful youth with the door-to-door employment scheme.