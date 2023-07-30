América has the most valuable squad in the entire Liga MX and it is a fact that those from the Coapa nest have high-quality players on the field. In addition, they have one of the most powerful benches in all of Mexican soccer, also remembering that those from the country’s capital await the return of Jonathan Rodríguez out of time due to injury and have open places for those not born in Mexico in case they want to make more signings. within the international market.
Right now the sports area feels in important financial conditions, enough not to have to manage more signings, which will only happen if other men leave the squad. Players like Salvador Reyes and Brian Rodríguez were probed, but coach Jardine has asked for their continuity, therefore, apart from Néstor Araujo, there is only one footballer with real options to leave the ranks of the eagles in the remainder of the transfer market.
The footballer in question is Mauro Laínez, who has a substitute role that was given to him after the ‘Cabecita’ injury, however, he does not add many minutes, not even as a substitute, therefore, once the Uruguayan is back in the field, his role will be that of eternal replacement. That being the case, both André and the América board have allowed him to negotiate his future in these weeks and find a new home inside or outside of Mexico, with León being his best option along the way.
