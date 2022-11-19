“Mick is very close to our hearts, because of Michael and the whole Schumacher family,” team boss Toto Wolff said at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. “I think he suits us. We can make it happen if he and his manager want it too. However, nothing is in writing at the moment.”

Schumacher junior made his Formula 1 debut with Haas last year. In his first season, the German was unable to score a single point in Formula 1. This year Schumacher collected 12 points, but it was not enough to convince the team management. Schumacher has to make way for his experienced compatriot Nico Hülkenberg. Because all seats for 2023 in Formula 1 have been forgiven, the German has to look for an alternative.