“Mick is very close to our hearts, because of Michael and the whole Schumacher family,” team boss Toto Wolff said at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. “I think he suits us. We can make it happen if he and his manager want it too. However, nothing is in writing at the moment.”
Schumacher junior made his Formula 1 debut with Haas last year. In his first season, the German was unable to score a single point in Formula 1. This year Schumacher collected 12 points, but it was not enough to convince the team management. Schumacher has to make way for his experienced compatriot Nico Hülkenberg. Because all seats for 2023 in Formula 1 have been forgiven, the German has to look for an alternative.
Schumacher has been part of the Ferrari training program for years, the Italian racing stable with which his father celebrated five world titles. Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto hinted that a departure could be discussed. “It’s about what’s best for him,” said Binotto.
Mercedes had Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne as reserve drivers, but the Dutchman will drive in Formula 1 for AlphaTauri next year and the Belgian will be reserve at Aston Martin. Wolff sees a good replacement in Mick Schumacher. Father Michael made his comeback in Formula 1 with Mercedes in 2010 and then drove for the German racing team for three years.
Daniel Ricciardo is about to become reserve driver for Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team. The 33-year-old Australian will drive his last race for McLaren in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
