A fire broke out in the paint shop of a door factory in Tolyatti. On May 13, an Izvestia source reported that the area of ​​the fire was 6 thousand square meters. m.

The footage from the scene shows how employees of the Ferroni enterprise run out into the street. The room begins to fill with smoke.

The fire was assigned the third rank of complexity. 13 people were evacuated, there are no children among them. According to preliminary data, there were no dead or injured.

The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Samara Region confirmed the information about the fire. They clarified that the message about the fire in the building on the Povolzhskoye highway, 3 in the Komsomolsky district was received at 21:22 Moscow time. Initially, the fire area was 1 thousand square meters. m.

The department added that 15 people were evacuated from the building. 104 people, 33 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, including 79 people from the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 22 units of equipment. The PNS, AR and a fire train from the Samara station were involved as additional forces and means.

Earlier, on May 11, warehouses caught fire in warehouses near Valkovskoye Highway in Norilsk. Initially, there was information about a fire in warehouses on an area of ​​​​1.5 thousand square meters. m, but then the fire area increased to 4 thousand square meters. m. In this area, the fire was localized.

The next day, the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the elimination of a fire on an area of ​​​​4 thousand square meters. m.