Already in 2020, scientists warned that we were getting closer to the end of the world And, at the beginning of this 2021, it seems that things do not continue to improve either. The experts who handle the hands of the symbolic clock of the end of the world they announced that humanity “had never been so close to its end, even at the height of the Cold War.” And it is that climate change that continues to threaten the planet, political leaders like Donald Trump and, especially the coronavirus pandemic, are the main causes that our world is at this point in its history.

Despite your announcement last year was branded as scaremongering, A few months later, everyone was found inside their homes, in a house confinement necessary to stop the advance of COVID-19. Nor should we forget the great fires in California and even the assault on the United States Capitol. Everything has made this past Wednesday, January 27, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists keep the hands of this ‘apocalypse clock’ at 100 seconds from midnight, that is to say, what symbolizes the end of days.

“The hands of the Doomsday Clock remain at 100 seconds before midnight, as close to midnight as ever. The lethal and inspiring COVID-19 pandemic serves as a historic wake-up call, a vivid illustration that national governments and international organizations are unprepared to handle the threats that truly end civilization like nuclear weapons and climate change, “stated Rachel Bronson, president of the Bulletin, at the new announcement.

COVID will not end humanity

This watch fIt was designed to expose the danger of self-destruction facing the world and, above all, humanity, main cause of all the factors that threaten our planet, especially with the arrival of the atomic bombs. And, until its appearance in 1945, humans did not have any way to completely self-destruct. Since 2007, climate change has also been included as one of the most dangerous factors for humanity, against which an “urgent and immediate” response is requested.

Even with the arrival of the pandemic, Bronson indicates that the coronavirus will not be able to end humanity, although it is an example that the authorities cannot cope with crises of this level, like the climate emergency. “We create these threats and we can control them, but the margin of error is low”he added. “As we can see with the current pandemic, something as small as a viral mutation could bring us closer to doomsday. We must continue to take this threat seriously ”, added Dr. Asha George, from the Bulletin’s Science and Safety Council.

“In this time of real crisis, governments have all too often renounced their responsibility, ignored scientific advice, did not cooperate or communicate effectively and, consequently, they did not protect the health and well-being of their citizens ”, he assures the report they have published.