Doomsday Clock 2021 is the new edition of Doomsday clock. Or what is the same, the temporal distance that humanity is from the end of the world. The Group of Atomic Scientists who operate this clock will publish their estimates this afternoon and taking into account the disastrous 2020 that we have lived through, there are no good forecasts.

In case you don’t know it, note that Doomsday Clock 2021 is a bulletin-panel that has been published year after year since it was devised in 1945 by scientists from the University of Chicago. Unfortunately they knew what they were talking about, as they had helped develop the first atomic weapons under the Manhattan Project that ended up devastating Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

This watch has become a universally recognized indicator of the potential for a global catastrophe. The current position is decided by the Science and Safety Board of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, a non-profit group that includes prestigious scientists and that has the advice of a dozen Nobel laureates.

It is a good reminder of the great challenges we face, the vulnerabilities of the human being and the consequences that their actions have on the planet. It may sound like science fiction, but knowing the opinions and actions of some who call themselves “humans”, it’s scary. Fortunately we still have time and it is up to us to reverse a current worrying situation.

Doomsday Clock 2021, are we closer?

The clock moves forward and backward each year depending on the planetary situation and the assessment of various indicators that scientists use. When it was first published in 1947, it was set at seven minutes to midnight. The most optimistic scenario happened in 1991, the clock struck 17 minutes to midnight. Last year, the Reloj of the “final judgment” stood at 100 seconds to midnight, the closest humanity has ever been to the end of the world.

The researchers warned of three major global problems. Two that have become existential, nuclear war and climate change, and another that has been added this century and that has been gaining positions, “A cyber information war that undermines society’s responsiveness”, as quoted. Despite the alerts, none of them have improved in 2020.

Worse and worse on climate change

2020 has closed as the hottest year in history since calculations are carried out, discounting 2016 where the maximum peak was established. The truth is that general awareness has increased that it is one of the most serious issues to be resolved and this is positive, but concrete plans and effective actions have not been developed to reverse the situation.

The overwhelming consensus of the authors in keeping with the scientific opinion is that we have passed a critical tipping point and that “rapid and far-reaching changes” were necessary. The environmental catastrophe is having real and terrible consequences for humans and the rest of the living beings on the planet and we are not responding to those challenges.

We do not believe that the scientists’ assessment in the Doomsday Clock 2021 will improve the situation. We have done little or insufficient to stop the greatest global human emergency.

The nuclear reality remains worrisome

World leaders have not only failed to make progress in disarmament programs, but have broken and breached already compromised treaties. Political conflicts regarding the nuclear programs of Iran and North Korea remain unresolved. Iran increased its arsenal of low-enriched uranium, increased its uranium enrichment levels, and added new and improved centrifuges, all to express its frustration that Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“Cooperation between the United States and Russia in arms control and disarmament is almost non-existent”scientists warned last year. The demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty became official in 2019, and, as predicted, the United States and Russia have started a new competition to develop and deploy weapons that the treaty had banned for years before.

The “efforts” of the United States and North Korea made little progress in 2019, and viewed from a distance, it was little more than a marketing exercise of two unreliable types as Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un. And the Chinese giant is missing from the nuclear equation. If China decides to increase its arsenal to get closer to the US, and Russia, the deterrence calculations will be complicated and the nuclear situation will be even more dangerous.

Information warfare and disruptive technologies

If nuclear war and climate change are the main threats to the physical world, researchers have already warned of another big problem in the digital realm, misinformation and the inappropriate use of technologies such as AI.

From the first we have had a triple ration with the COVID pandemic that we have had to live and address the manipulation of information, misinformation, half-truths, fake news or denials that border on the absurd it’s a huge challenge in today’s world. When manipulation comes from international leaders, distrust broadens in government institutions that have historically provided stability and social cohesion and threatens to further undermine the ability of citizens and decision-makers to separate truth from fiction.

Another big problem can come from technologies such as Artificial Intelligence. Advances in this field have been unthinkable in recent years and most fields of use will benefit human beings. The problem is other pernicious uses, which some authors place even above the nuclear problem and assure that it will end in a Great War III if it is not properly regulated and programs such as robot soldiers and other types of weapons that could have a great impact are prohibited. such as autonomous unmanned destroyers.

And on top of COVID-19. We are not going to remind you of the terrible year resulting from the pandemic and the global health (and economic) emergency that we continue to suffer. We do not know the impact it will have on the Doomsday Clock 2021, but it will not be positive in any case. There are scientists who say that we will have to get used to these types of global epidemics because they will be repeated in the future. As with all the previous problems, it will be up to us to be more prepared.

Those responsible for Bulletin of Atomic Scientists they will publish this afternoon the situation of the “doomsday clock”. We will update this entry, but we do not expect positive data for all the above. Great challenges await us … If you want to follow it, they will transmit the announcement on the website thebulletin.org and on social media at 10 am EST.