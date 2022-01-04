Elizabeth Holmes, 37, founder of Theranos, a Silicon Valley company considered for years a model of innovative tech entrepreneurship, was convicted of defrauding famous investors who entrusted her with nine billion dollars, and deceived thousands of patients who have received inaccurate and unreliable medical reports. She dreamed of becoming like Steve Jobs, her pretty face was on the covers of many weeklies, she had characters on the board like former secretaries of state Henry Kissinger and George Shultz, trusted her wealth accumulation professionals like Roperth Murdoch and Larry Ellison. She is now awaiting her sentence, which could put her in prison for at least 30 years.

Holmes had left Stanford University to found Theranos in 2003: his star-up promised to be able to carry out a full series of medical tests using the blood of a small prick in a finger. In a short time, based on this idea, he raised 900 million dollars. Among the investors who trusted her were the founders of Walmart, who gave her $ 150 million; Betsy DeVos, who put in 100; the offspring of telecommunications Cox with another 100; Murdoch with 125. More money came from Carlos Slim, Robert Kraft and the Oppenheimers, who owned the De Beers diamonds. Now everyone has lost everything.

But Elizabeth Holmes was irresistible. Beautiful, bold, courageous, lying and irresponsible, she wanted to follow the life of Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple, step by step. Like him, he wore only black sweaters with turtlenecks, like him he changed cars every two or three months “to not have a license plate”. His employees read Jobs’ biographies to find out “what period” of his life he was in, so they could predict his attitudes and decisions.

To sound more authoritative, Holmes had adopted an almost baritone voice, which he used on boards of directors and in dealing with customers and employees. Sometimes, when he had been drinking or in moments of greatest exaltation for the progress of business, he forgot his deep voice and spoke with that of a woman of her age, disconcerting those present.

A New Yorker reporter, Ken Auletta, wrote: “They talked about her as if she were Beethoven, as if she were a rare creature that only comes in a century or two, and who can really change the world.” She was the youngest female billionaire in the United States, her image featured on the covers of Fortune, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Forbes, The New York Times Style Magazine; Time cited her as one of the “100 Most Influential People” of 2015. In meeting rooms, TED Talks and investor meetings, she was seen as the new Silicon Valley miracle, confirming that technology, when it meets a brilliant mind , produces immense earnings.

But its disruptive technology was just a scam. Theranos’s “Edison” system would have had to process 250 tests from a drop of blood capable of detecting as many pathologies, from cholesterol to cancer, in just one hour. In reality, the tests were carried out on machines from other companies manufactured by Siemens: the results were, in most cases, inconsistent or unreliable. In 2018, it all turned out and Theranos’s $ 10 billion valuation plummeted to less than zero in a single night. The company has been closed, Holmes has been charged with 11 fraud offenses, and the trial, repeatedly postponed for Covid and because the defendant was pregnant, has now ended, revealing the dark side of Silicon Valley.

Holmes had the most famous board of directors on the planet, made up of former secretaries of state Henry Kissinger and George Shultz among others, two former secretaries of defense, Bill Perry and James Mattis, Senators Sam Nunn and Bill Frist, and by retired Navy Admiral Gary Roughead. Kissinger had said of Holmes: “She is an excellent business woman. It has a kind of ethereal quality. He is like a member of a monastic order ”. Kissinger only complained about the length of the meetings, because a four-hour board of directors is “a violation of human rights”.

John Carreyou, a Wall Street Journal reporter who spent years studying Holmes, called her “a pathological liar who wanted to be a celebrated tech entrepreneur and become rich and famous.” With one extravagance after another, the entrepreneur built her character. He claimed that his husky dog, Balto, was actually a wolf. He told of having a wardrobe full of clothes that are all the same, a characteristic of many successful entrepreneurs, from Steve Jobs to Sergio Marchionne. Like Jobs, he adhered to a strictly vegan diet, eating only cucumber, parsley, spinach, kale, lettuce, and celery. Like Jobs, he had Le Corbusier’s black armchairs in his office. For her escort she was identified as “Eagle 1”, while “Eagle 2” was Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, her lover for years.

Balwani, of Pakistani origin, 19 years her senior, played Holmes’ game and indeed shaped and encouraged him. With no medical experience, he was hired to Theranos in 2009 to focus on e-commerce. The couple tried to keep the relationship hidden, but in any company this is impossible. During the trial, 600 pages of private messages were disclosed revealing their spendthrift lifestyle, with trips to Las Vegas, three-star restaurants and luxury hotels. She loved it: “You are a desert breeze to me. My water. And the ocean … ”,“ Madly in love with you and your strength ”.

During the trial Holmes changed his mind and tearfully testified that Balwani abused her sexually and emotionally. “He would force me to have sex with him when I didn’t want to because he said he wanted me to know he still loved me,” she told the court. Balwani, he added, controlled what she ate, how she lived and often undermined her confidence in the management of the company, forcing her to list on a sheet of things to do for the day every morning.

The dog Balto, named in memory of the famous sled dog who in 1925 made a journey of 1000 kilometers to Alaska to bring medicine to a village, followed her everywhere, even in the office and in the laboratories, where she defecated and urinated without restraint. by assistants who cleaned and put everything back in order. After visiting the company when he was still vice president, Joe Biden said, “You can see what innovation is just by visiting this facility, a laboratory of the future.” In reality, the examination room had been prepared on purpose a few hours before, by slipping into it futuristic machinery taken at random here and there and clearing it of Balto’s passage.

Like Steve Jobs, Holmes was obsessed with secrecy. The employees had the impression of being constantly spied on, the stocks were running around armed, it was forbidden to talk about the projects they were working on. He asked for absolute fidelity. If employees expressed doubts about the functioning of the machines, they were summoned by a senior manager who told them, “Maybe you are not a person for Silicon Valley.” But to be suitable, and hopefully still do, you don’t have to be like Elizabeth Holmes.