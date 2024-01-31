You know the joke about that DOOM Does it run on any machine? Your refrigerator, for example. Or the robot vacuum cleaner. Well. All this is a trifle, because DOOM now it also turns on the bacteria in the intestine. Seriously. No, really seriously. Not your gut bacteria, of course, unless there's something you need to tell us.
Getting serious and talking about the matter a little more precisely, DOOM was played using one screen made with E. coli bacteria.
The idea comes from researcher Lauren “Ren” Ramlana biotechnology doctoral student at MIT, who created a 1-bit 32×48 display composed of E. coli cells, with each cell effectively acting as an individual pixel by lighting up as needed thanks to a fluorescent protein.
It's worth noting that Ramlan herself points out that “making” DOOM work using cells would be a huge undertaking due to their extremely limited capabilities. What she managed to do, however, was use the cell wall as a display for DOOM, rendering the gameplay with E. coli illuminated.
Shall we wait for Digital Foundry's analysis?
However, don't expect to be able to experience DOOM version E. Coli firsthand using the lining of your gut anytime soon. First of all, Starting the game this way takes a long time. To display a simplified gameplay frame in black and white – at a resolution of 32×48 pixels – the cells took 70 minutes to light up and eight hours and 20 minutes to return to their initial state when they no longer needed to be lit. In other words, that's about eight to nine hours to view every single frame of gameplay. And then we complain about Bloodborne's frame rate.
Ramlan then did the math to see how long it would hypothetically take to complete the game this way. If an average DOOM game lasts about five hours and the original game runs at 35 frames per second (its maximum limit), the mobile display It would take 599 years to play DOOM from start to finish.
