You know the joke about that DOOM Does it run on any machine? Your refrigerator, for example. Or the robot vacuum cleaner. Well. All this is a trifle, because DOOM now it also turns on the bacteria in the intestine. Seriously. No, really seriously. Not your gut bacteria, of course, unless there's something you need to tell us.

Getting serious and talking about the matter a little more precisely, DOOM was played using one screen made with E. coli bacteria.

The idea comes from researcher Lauren “Ren” Ramlana biotechnology doctoral student at MIT, who created a 1-bit 32×48 display composed of E. coli cells, with each cell effectively acting as an individual pixel by lighting up as needed thanks to a fluorescent protein.

It's worth noting that Ramlan herself points out that “making” DOOM work using cells would be a huge undertaking due to their extremely limited capabilities. What she managed to do, however, was use the cell wall as a display for DOOM, rendering the gameplay with E. coli illuminated.