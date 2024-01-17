On January 9, 2024, Bethesda registered the trademark “IDKFA“, immediately starting speculation about the imminent presentation of a new chapter of the series DOOM. To most people this strange word won't mean much, but in reality it is a direct and obvious reference to the original chapters, those from the Carmack and Romero era.

IDKFA is in fact one of the most famous cheat codes for DOOM and DOOM 2 which, when entered, gives the player all keys, all weapons and all ammo. It can be used infinite times during a level to stock up on supplies to face enemies. The word itself also has a precise meaning. ID stands for software id, K stands for keys (keys in English) and FA stands for full ammo (full ammo in English).