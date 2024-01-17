On January 9, 2024, Bethesda registered the trademark “IDKFA“, immediately starting speculation about the imminent presentation of a new chapter of the series DOOM. To most people this strange word won't mean much, but in reality it is a direct and obvious reference to the original chapters, those from the Carmack and Romero era.
IDKFA is in fact one of the most famous cheat codes for DOOM and DOOM 2 which, when entered, gives the player all keys, all weapons and all ammo. It can be used infinite times during a level to stock up on supplies to face enemies. The word itself also has a precise meaning. ID stands for software id, K stands for keys (keys in English) and FA stands for full ammo (full ammo in English).
Destiny sealed
There registration It doesn't have many details on its own, but in general there is very little doubt that it doesn't have to do with DOOM, although there is always the possibility of a mistake.
With the Xbox Developer Direct approaching, which will be held tomorrow January 18th and which we will follow live, there are also those who have started to hope that the new DOOM will be announced by surprise during the evening, where it seems that there will be a fifth game in addition to those already revealed.
