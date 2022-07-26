One of the most peculiar fashions of recent years is running doom in anything. From pregnancy tests to smart fridges, there seems to be no limit to where you can play. Now someone in Mexico managed to run it on a light meter.

An image of a light meter began to spread through social networks. The peculiarity is that on its small screen it is possible to distinguish the Doom video game. Of course, the fact did not take long to go viral, since it increases the catalog of devices where you can play.

who have played the doom original 1993they will surely immediately identify what is seen. In the center is the weapon and on the sides we can see the health and ammunition counters. Also, there are some more stage walls towards the back.

Source: Twitter – Gamer Engineer

It is not known with certainty where this peculiar achievement took place. What is certain is that it was somewhere in Mexico. Since the light meter in question is one of those used by the Federal Electricity Commission to calculate the consumption of its users.

It is now clear that this light meter is capable of running doom. But there is still the question of how it could be controlled since there are no apparent buttons. However, it is impressive to know how far your source code can go.

Why did the fashion of passing Doom everywhere start?

We could trace this running fever doom on any device until 1997. At that time its source code was released, which is considered very simple to implement. As a result of this, some people ported it to consoles where it was previously unavailable.

Source: Lazygamerreviews

However, the trend of running on unorthodox devices is more recent. It became a kind of challenge to see who has the craziest idea. we already saw doom in toasters, cameras, ultrasound machines and now a light meter. How far will the creativity of your fans go?

